A truly unique culinary experience awaits Palestine this weekend as Queen Street Grille hosts the TAH Whiskey Dinner Saturday, April 22.
Guests will enjoy a whiskey paired dinner prepared by Queen Street Grille’s Executive Chef Joe Massa, created to perfectly complement three Tahwahkaro blends.
“It is a true learning experience,” said Jean Mollard, Redlands Hotel owner. “The event will begin at 6 p.m. and everyone will be seated at the same time. Chef Joe will talk about the amazing menu he has prepared for the evening and Justin Jackson, owner of Tahwahkaro Distilling Company, will discuss the whiskeys. It is a very interesting evening, topped off with some world class food and drink.”
Queen Street Grille offers pairing dinners occasionally throughout the year and they are an experience not to be missed.
The menu for Saturday evening will include Fried Green Tomatoes with micro greens and a remoulade, as well as Tacos de Pato with Duck Confit, roasted corn, sweet peppers, onion, cilantro and Mexican crema, all paired with TAH’s Four Grain Bourbon.
The main course will consist of Pecan Crusted Pork Medallions, Peach Compote and Fingerling Potatoes paired with a Texas Rye Malt Whiskey.
For dessert, guests will enjoy New Orleans Bread Pudding paired with Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
“We are so happy to be able to do this event with Justin and Tahwahkaro,” Mollard said. “We are so happy to have them as part of our community and we want more people to know them and be familiar with their fantastic product.”
Tickets are still available for the TAH Whiskey Dinner.
All guests must be 21 years or older.
Call 903-723-2404 or email info@queenstgrille.com to save a place.
Queen Street Grille is located at 400 N. Queen Street in historic Downtown Palestine.
