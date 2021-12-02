Steve Quick is running for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 in the March 2022 Republican Primary.
Quick’s family has lived in Anderson County for over 140 years. He was born and raised here and graduated from Elkhart High School with honors.
Quick, 59, is the father of three, Dustin Quick, Stephanie Quick Phillips and Joshua Quick.
“They have all gave me many grandchildren, and are my greatest legacy in this life, of which I am so very proud,” he said. “I am proud of the family I come from, we are a long line of good hearted honest hard-working people, who actually care about our county and our country. I was raised as a God loving Christian and proud American loving citizen of this great country.”
Quick said the position of Justice of the Peace is not one to be taken lightly.
“It will need someone with the knowledge and experience, to help pave a path forward for future generations,” he said. “There is so much going on in our great country and I feel it is my patriotic duty to stand up, make a difference and be a part of bringing back a life for our children and grandchildren where they will still have the rights and liberties that our founding fathers fought so hard for us to have. I want to share all the knowledge and experience I have in the law enforcement field, in a way to pave a path for future generations. That is why I am running as a Republican candidate, and I feel the ‘America First’ movement is the path we should all follow if we want to stop all the craziness going on in our country.”
Quick said he will be patient, open-minded, courteous, tactful, firm but fair, understanding, compassionate, and will show humility.
“I also have the ability to deal with people calmly and courteously, and I am willing to hear and consider the views of all sides of any type of incident that may come before me,” he said.
If elected, Quick said he would bring over 20 plus years’ experience in the law enforcement field to the position.
Quick worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 18 years, the last 10 years of that as a Lieutenant of Correctional Officers.
During his time as a Lieutenant, Quick said he was involved in the creation of TDCJ hospice program and worked with Justice of the Peace to create a program that would make things easier for the Justice of the Peace to process things when we had a death on the unit. That process we created is still used today.
Quick worked as an Anderson County Jail Administrator for two years and was involved in the passing of the jail bond and design of the new jail.
He said he was also involved in the Jail Diversion plan for people who had mental illness. This program is meant to direct those who need treatment into a program and those who actually committed a crime into jail.
Quick completed the East Texas Police Academy and was a Police Officer for the Cuney Police Department for three and a half years. He said this added to his knowledge and experience of how our judicial system works, and taught him to have patience when dealing with people on a different level.
He was a Captain at the Texas Youth Commission, now Texas Juvenile Justice Department, for a year. Quick said this was his most crucial of positions, where he learned that the judicial system starts failing with the children.
“I have experienced firsthand how the justice system begins and ends,” Quick said.
He has over 1,070 continued Law Enforcement education hours and 29 hours college credits.
He attend college for one year, but chose to change course by getting a job and joining the work force. His first job was working for the railroad. Since both of his parent worked for the railroad, he said they guided him in that direction.
Feeling a need for a change, Quick decided to go to work for Walmart Warehouse, which had just opened. He felt that might be a better career, however, after getting pressure from friends to come to work with them at TDCJ, he began his career into law enforcement.
“I had finally found my place in this world, and this turned out to be something that had meaning, and I enjoyed doing it,” Quick said. “Which my desire for more knowledge motivated me to branch into and learn many different aspects of Law Enforcement. This is also my motivation to pursue my endeavor to be your next Anderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2.”
Quick said during his career, he has held leadership positions in almost every field, which has been instrumental in teaching him how to make good common-sense decisions and managing any type of situation calmly and patiently.
“This also gives me an advantage of being a diverse Justice of the Peace,” Quick said. “I have firsthand experience in every part of our Justice System, starting at the Juvenile level, County Jail, Street Police Officer, and State Prison. A Justice of the Peace should have had actual living experience, with knowledge of criminal and civil procedures, knowledge of jurisdictional rules and the operating of the court system, which is all important knowledge that cannot be learned just sitting at a desk or reading books, but also from actual real life firsthand experience. “
Quick said he supports the First Amendment.
“I support freedom of speech,” he said. “I do not support our cancel culture movement or Critical Race Theory.”
Quick said he supports the Second Amendment.
“I am a licensed peace officer and I also have a license to carry,” he said. “Therefore, I will be exercising my Second Amendment right and will be a carrying Justice of the Peace.”
Quick said he supports all law enforcement and first responders.
“They are what holds this country together and my respect for their jobs comes not only from my experience as one of them, but also from being a member of the community and seeing the amazing job they do, especially with so much against them right now,” he said.
Quick said he supports our active military and veterans.
“They are why we are the greatest country in the world, they fought and died for our freedom; but the Democratic party is trying to tear it apart each and every day,” Quick said. “It is time to take back control of all the craziness and take back our country.”
Quick said he supports voter ID requirements and election integrity.
“There is no excuse to not have a valid ID to vote, we must have and ID for every other thing we do so why not voting?” Quick said.
