The bravery and quick thinking of an Anderson County Deputy saved the life of a Palestine man Sunday.
“I’m very proud of Deputy Kerri Bell for her quick thinking and her ability not to panic when an individual’s life was on the line,” Sheriff Greg Taylor said. “During this crazy time, it’s nice to be able to share the good work of our officers are doing in and for our community.”
According to Taylor, a 59-year-old man called 911 after cutting himself deeply on the ankle with a wheel grinder at 6:19 p.m. on July 19 at his home on ACR 1261.
Deputy Bell arrived to the location to find the high-fenced-gated residence locked and used her patrol vehicle to climb over the fence and get to the man who was alone.
“The man had lost quite a bit of blood,” Taylor said. “Bell was able to apply a tourniquet to the man’s leg and keep him calm until medical care could arrive. The man was bleeding profusely and Bell arrived a good bit before medical care could arrive. She most likely saved his life.”
Taylor reported that the man was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment and was released Monday.
