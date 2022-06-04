In 1872, two railroads were converging on the rural community of Palestine. Today the community celebrates 150 years since the inception of the railroads arrival, which fostered the growth and culture that we enjoy today.
The Railroad Heritage Center of Palestine, the base of operations of the Texas State Railroad Society, is the official keeper of Palestine’s history with the railroad. During the coming weeks they will be celebrating the arrival of the railroad to the Palestine area.
In 1866, the Houston & Great Northern Railroad was chartered. Implicit in its name, its intent was to build northwards to reach the Red River, Texas’ northern border. Its likely goal was to reach Canada.
The International Railroad, chartered in 1869, aspired to provide a connection between the Mexican border at Laredo and a point near Texarkana. At Laredo, there would be a junction with the Mexican railroad system, then under development. By the time the International Route was prepared to construct, the Texas and Pacific Railroad was already building from Longview toward Texarkana; therefore, the International Route decided to create a junction with the Texas & Pacific Railroad at Longview instead.
The two railroads, the Houston & Great Northern and the International Railroad, decided to merge, to be known as the International & Great Northern Railroad (I&GN). It would be several more years before train service would be available from Laredo to Longview: eventually the railroad would extend 1160 miles.
When the railroads joined in Palestine, the fortunes of the city were changed forever; it became the hub of a 1000-mile railroad system, the location of its administrative offices and main workshops with the capability of constructing and maintaining its own rolling stock. The manufacture of steam locomotives and passenger cars has disappeared with the advent and success of the diesel-electric locomotive and the demise of passenger travel by rail. The car shop at Palestine persists today but only for the purpose of freight car repair and is under the threat of closure. Nevertheless, the industry brought growth and stability to Palestine, and many residents are proud of its heritage, and seek to preserve it.
As we approach the series of sesquicentennial milestones of the railroad whose pivot was Palestine, the Railroad Heritage Center has offered to provide a series of articles to create an awareness of these events. The goal is to show appreciation of the hardships and efforts that created a transport system, the backbone of which still exists today, enabling the movement of thousands of tons of freight per day.
The Railroad Heritage Center, operated by John and Linda Price, is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 808 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
The center features a massive HO-style model train exhibit.
The Texas State Railroad Society pursued and received the display from the family of Paul and Maria Domis of Dallas, and is rich in detail with miniature buildings, people and landscape. The display, combined with the wealth of other information available at the center, is truly worth a visit.
For more information call 903-586-7141 or visit www.tsrrsociety.com
