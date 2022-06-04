The Texas State Railroad Society officially presented a model railroad, donated by the family of Paul Domis, formerly of Pleasant Grove, Texas, last Friday. Domis created the model as a labor of love over 20 years, before his death in 2016. Valued at more than $1 million, the model is now the flagship attraction at the Railroad Heritage Center, 808 West Oak Street. Above: Lauren Quicksall (left) and Tucker Dunlap (right), both great-grandchildren of Domis, view the model locomotive on its first run in Palestine.