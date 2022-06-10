While celebrating the Sesquicentennial anniversary of Palestine’s intertwining with the railroad, an afternoon visiting the Railroad Heritage Center of Palestine’s model train display is time well-spent. Whether you are a locomotive fan, a history buff or an appreciator of scale models, the expansive setup is not to be missed.
The Texas State Railroad Society pursued and received the display from the family of Paul and Maria Domis of Dallas. Heritage Center Director John Price and his wife, Linda, led in the efforts.
The HO-scale model train exhibit is a grand spectacle, measuring approximately 20 by 40 feet. The detail, featuring miniature buildings, people and landscape, is stunning. The move took roughly 18 months and involved cutting the exhibit into 10 pieces, then reassembling all sections and pieces in Palestine.
“It was never intended to be historically or geographically accurate,” Price said. “It was intended to reflect Domis' personal experiences.”
The Cathedral, a prominent feature in the display, is based on an actual building in Germany.
"We don’t know if that was seen on his journeys to Germany, but it was one of the first models that he made," Price said. “It was constructed from 1,500 pieces of paper, cut out one at a time and glued together.”
There are other prominent features that are part of the Dallas skyline. The main station is based on Dallas’ Union station. Another structure is reminiscent of the Magnolia building, with the Pegasus sign perched overhead. Near to the passenger station, there is a "strip," believed to have been influenced by Domis’ time spent in New Jersey.
The effort to detail is incredible, and it seems to go on forever. It is both a trip back in time as well as a trip around the world.
The Railroad Heritage Center is open Monday thru Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and is located at 808 W. Oak Street in Palestine.
For more information call 903-393-4014 or visit tsrrsociety.com
