In 1872, two railroads were converging on the rural community of Palestine. Today the community celebrates 150 years since the inception of the railroads arrival, which fostered the growth and culture that we enjoy today.
The Railroad Heritage Center of Palestine would like to invite the public to join in the celebration as they commemorate the arrival of the railroad in Palestine.
From 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, visitors can stop by the Railroad Heritage Center at 808 W. Oak St. in Palestine and enjoy an afternoon of history.
The museum will feature a handcar, as used since the early days of the railroad, as well as gift bags of souvenirs, cupcakes and cold water. Available for sale will be commemorative t-shirts and Railroad Heritage Center items.
Also on display is the HO-scale model train exhibit, a generous donation by the family of Paul and Maria Domis of Dallas. The display is a grand spectacle, measuring approximately 20 by 40 feet. The detail, featuring miniature buildings, people and landscape, is stunning.
“We will be celebrating the sesquicentennial anniversary of the arrival of the railroad to the City of Palestine and the birth of the International and Great Northern Railroad, which occurred within the span of about 18 months,” said Heritage Center Director John Price. “Despite the fact that the true anniversary falls on Monday, July 11, we have decided to hold our celebration on Saturday, anticipating that the weekend will be more convenient for our guests.”
The Railroad Heritage Center is open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and is located at 808 W. Oak Street in Palestine.
For more information call 903-393-4014 or visit tsrrsociety.com.
