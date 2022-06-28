Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, Palestine Main Street and Visit Palestine, Texas would like to cordially invite everyone to join them as they celebrate 150 years of railroad influence in Palestine.
The celebration will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2 at the Texas State Railroad Depot located at 789 Park Road 70 in Palestine.
Local leaders John H. Reagan and George A. Wright garnered wide support to offer county money to the Houston and Great Northern Railroad, later consolidated into the International and Great Northern Railroad, which reached Palestine in 1872.
Between 1874 and 1875, the railroad moved its headquarters, along with shops and a roundhouse, to the town and became a vital economic force whose impact is still felt in Palestine today.
The event will celebrate the milestone anniversary with live music, refreshments, a proclamation and more.
The historic and scenic Texas State Railroad offers steam and diesel excursions that travel through the scenic Piney Woods of East Texas. Depots are located 25 miles apart in Palestine and Rusk.
For more information visit palestinechamber.org, visitpalestine.com or call 903-729-6066.
