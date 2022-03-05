Northside Primary School’s 486 students celebrated National Read Across America Day Wednesday with fun activities and a new book for every student. The new books were made possible by a $2,000 grant from the Ford Motor Company.
Many of the first and second grade students wore costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss characters such as the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 to celebrate the author’s birthday March 2, also known as Dr. Seuss Day. March is National Read Across America Month, launched by the National Education Association in 1998.
Northside Principal Traci Pridgen said the school introduced a new reading program called Drop Everything And Read this week to encourage students to read for an uninterrupted 20 minutes each day.
“We’re trying to teach them that readers make leaders,” Pridgen said. “We’re stressing the importance of reading. This is the foundation of where it starts.”
The school encouraged students to bring items from home to build excitement for the DEAR program. Each day of the week they brought blankets, pillows, flashlights and a snack. Classes also went outside at different times to find a comfortable place to read books which they brought from their classrooms or library.
Reading is also taking hold on the individual level. First grade student Max Whitfield said his favorite book is called The Bad Guys.
“It’s really interesting and it tells you a lot of stuff and it has cool things in it,” he said.
Whitfield said he also enjoyed reading a nonfiction book titled Hello Ocean, which includes facts about the ocean.
All the kids were excited about the new books they received. Pridgen said book titles were selected from a website related to the Ford Motor Company grant.
“We chose books that interested the kids,” she said.
Kindergarten student Derek Matthews said he was excited about the new Star Wars book he received Wednesday.
“It’s lightsabers!” he said.
