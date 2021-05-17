The Nailed It competition is coming to Palestine via Lulu & Kakes, Cupcakery and Sweet Shoppe.
The competition will kick off at 4 p.m. on June 4 with three teams competing for the title of Greatest Baker Champion.
This event is a fundraiser for the New Life Community Church youth group. All proceeds will be used to send the youth group to summer camp and towards future mission trips.
“We are so excited to be able to use this amazing platform God has blessed us with to help our youth group go on their mission trip,” said Judith Cantrell, who owns Lulu and Kakes with her husband Ryan.
“Ryan and I believe that there is no better experience than for a child to selflessly participate in a mission trip and effect positive change in a community where so many lives have been devastated.”
Netflix’s Nailed It was inspired by the craze of people trying and failing to make elaborate cakes they found on the Internet. The premise of the competition is for three amateur bakers to attempt to re-create an edible masterpiece. Just like the show, for this competition, three teams will compete to make a masterpiece at the Lulu & Kakes bakery.
An auction will be hosted throughout the evening, with the final cakes also being auctioned. The Band Reeves will be playing and there will be speakers and other activities during the baking competition.
People or teams interested in competing should apply in-person at Lulu & Kakes.
Certain rules and restrictions may apply.
General admission to watch the competition is $10 per person.
The Cantrells hope to make this an ongoing event for the community.
“We are hopeful that other community organizations needing to raise money will want to host their own fundraisers here at the bakery,” said Judith. “We want to help wherever and whenever we can.”
