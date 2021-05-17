Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.