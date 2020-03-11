Palestine Texas Art Tracks will kick off the Dogwood Trails Festival weekend with an award ceremony for the 2019/2020 winners of the eighth annual sculpture tour.
The ceremony is being held at 6 p.m., March 20, in the Dogwood Trails Festival Art Tent.
There will be first, second and third-place prizes for a total of $2,000. This year’s prizes are being sponsored by Ben E Keith and Stella Artois for first; Pumping Services, Inc for second; and Jackson Hanks, LLP for the third. An award for Honorable Mention will also be given.
Art Tracks, a program of Palestine Main Street, is supported by Palestine Tomorrow Inc., and other sponsors.
The purposed of the Art Tracks trail is to beautify downtown Palestine with innovative and decorative art.
The idea for the trail began in 2010 after sculpture artist Dale Montagne visited Palestine. He offered Jean Mollard, Jackson Hanks and others a vision of sculpture art as a downtown attraction. The idea, Montagne told them, was train motifs or railroad history in Palestine’s public spaces.
The group then formed Palestine Tomorrow, Inc., a non-profit group dedicated to providing and encouraging parks and the arts in Palestine.
In 2012, the group, along with Palestine Main Street, hosted its first Art Tracks Trail. Since the first show, 90 sculptures have enhanced Main Street.
Each artist loans the work for up to a year, some standing on bases provided by Union Pacific and students at Westwood High School. The group is also developing a sculpture and rail history entrance park near the Palestine Visitors Center.
The show receives funds and in-kind services from individuals and businesses like Ben E. Keith, the Palestine Herald-Press, Union Pacific, and more. Palestine Tomorrow, Inc, also receives support from the Texas Area Fund Foundation.
Several pieces from previous Art Tracks installments can be seen at the Palestine Railroad Sculpture Park, another project of Palestine Tomorrow. The park, at Oak and Spring Streets, commemorates Palestine's railroad history by recognizing the contributions of railroad employees, offices, and yards.
Earlier this year, Tyler artist Dewane Hughes put the finishing touches on the park’s featured sculpture that sits in the center of the park – a smiley faced conductor, waving to passers-by. The sculpture features actual train wheels on real rails made from train parts, including train spikes seen throughout the open design.
The bronze sculpture, “Forging History,” will eventually move from the Visitor Center to the new park, where it will be permanently installed on a pedestal at one end of the park.
The park also will include historic panels with educational information about Palestine train lines, along with relics of railroad equipment and signage.
2019-2020 Selected Pieces and Artists
Table for Two – Scott Trent
Cactus Wagon – Jim Robertson
Flying Fish – Jim Robertson
Big Wheel – Jim Robertson
The Unlikely Refuge for Displaced Impulses – Danville Chadbourne
Pictures Anyone? - Tony Foster
Blue Fish – Pascale M. Pryor
Nopales – Pascale M. Pryor
Ostrich Wardens – Bobby Bacon
Red Beauty – Jan Dean and Kath “Deano” Dean
Retro Floral Renovation – Gloria Hartsfield
Self-Inflicted – Gloria Hartsfield
Angle Burst – Laura Sturtz
Bird in Blue – Laura Sturtz
Nocturnal Interference – Dewane Hughes
Cowboy in Trouble – Gustaavo Galvan
Sunburst – Scott Shubin
Intersection – Scott Shubin
