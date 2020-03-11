Art Track 2019-2020

Pictured left, this birdhouse sculpture is located on North John Street. Pictured top right, this pretty red leaf, or heart if you will, is located outside Eilenberger’s Bakery, on 512 North John Street. And pictured bottom right, Wyatt Webb with this interactive dogwood tree located at the Palestine Visitor at 825 West Spring Street.

Palestine Texas Art Tracks will kick off the Dogwood Trails Festival weekend with an award ceremony for the 2019/2020 winners of the eighth annual sculpture tour.

The ceremony is being held at 6 p.m., March 20, in the Dogwood Trails Festival Art Tent.

There will be first, second and third-place prizes for a total of $2,000. This year’s prizes are being sponsored by Ben E Keith and Stella Artois for first; Pumping Services, Inc for second; and Jackson Hanks, LLP for the third. An award for Honorable Mention will also be given.

Art Tracks, a program of Palestine Main Street, is supported by Palestine Tomorrow Inc., and other sponsors.

The purposed of the Art Tracks trail is to beautify downtown Palestine with innovative and decorative art.

The idea for the trail began in 2010 after sculpture artist Dale Montagne visited Palestine. He offered Jean Mollard, Jackson Hanks and others a vision of sculpture art as a downtown attraction. The idea, Montagne told them, was train motifs or railroad history in Palestine’s public spaces.

The group then formed Palestine Tomorrow, Inc., a non-profit group dedicated to providing and encouraging parks and the arts in Palestine.

In 2012, the group, along with Palestine Main Street, hosted its first Art Tracks Trail. Since the first show, 90 sculptures have enhanced Main Street.

Each artist loans the work for up to a year, some standing on bases provided by Union Pacific and students at Westwood High School. The group is also developing a sculpture and rail history entrance park near the Palestine Visitors Center.

The show receives funds and in-kind services from individuals and businesses like Ben E. Keith, the Palestine Herald-Press, Union Pacific, and more. Palestine Tomorrow, Inc, also receives support from the Texas Area Fund Foundation.

Several pieces from previous Art Tracks installments can be seen at the Palestine Railroad Sculpture Park, another project of Palestine Tomorrow. The park, at Oak and Spring Streets, commemorates Palestine's railroad history by recognizing the contributions of railroad employees, offices, and yards.

Earlier this year, Tyler artist Dewane Hughes put the finishing touches on the park’s featured sculpture that sits in the center of the park – a smiley faced conductor, waving to passers-by. The sculpture features actual train wheels on real rails made from train parts, including train spikes seen throughout the open design.

The bronze sculpture, “Forging History,” will eventually move from the Visitor Center to the new park, where it will be permanently installed on a pedestal at one end of the park.

The park also will include historic panels with educational information about Palestine train lines, along with relics of railroad equipment and signage.

2019-2020 Selected Pieces and Artists

Table for Two – Scott Trent

Cactus Wagon – Jim Robertson

Flying Fish – Jim Robertson

Big Wheel – Jim Robertson

The Unlikely Refuge for Displaced Impulses – Danville Chadbourne

Pictures Anyone? - Tony Foster

Blue Fish – Pascale M. Pryor

Nopales – Pascale M. Pryor

Ostrich Wardens – Bobby Bacon

Red Beauty – Jan Dean and Kath “Deano” Dean

Retro Floral Renovation – Gloria Hartsfield

Self-Inflicted – Gloria Hartsfield

Angle Burst – Laura Sturtz

Bird in Blue – Laura Sturtz

Nocturnal Interference – Dewane Hughes

Cowboy in Trouble – Gustaavo Galvan

Sunburst – Scott Shubin

Intersection – Scott Shubin

