After 123 years, Eilenberger’s Bakery still has the recipe for success. The historic main street bakery, owned by Bill Jones of Palestine, sold more than 100,000 products during the holiday season. Sales increased by roughly 35%, drawing thousands in increased revenue to the Palestine store.
Eilenberger’s hired an additional 15 employees to bake, pack and ship during the holiday season, offering them overtime four weekends in December. Higher business volume is partly due to selling complementary products, including Mary of Puddin Hill confections, Cherokee Popcorn, and Aloha Island Coffee Company, which the company acquired during the current ownership.
This holiday season, Eilenberger’s Bakery sold roughly 35,000 of its own Texas Pecan Fruitcakes, accompanied by high sales of Mary of Puddin Hill confections.
Jones purchased Puddin Hill’s recipes and licenses, originally made in Greenville, and moved the operations to Palestine in 2015, where they’re sold in the factory store and online. The candy counter at Eilenberger’s also contains an assortment of chocolates made with Puddin Hill recipes.
This past November, florist and entrepreneur Luanne Dickens of Greenville gained permission to open a new store on the town’s main street. It’s known as Luanne’s Mary of Puddin Hill. After a six-year absence, the new Puddin Hill store has increased demand for the Original Round Texas Pecan Cake and Puddin Hill chocolates. The result was a blockbuster season for Eilenberger’s.
“Their truck was coming on a weekly basis and taking the items back to Greenville because they were flying off the shelves,” said Ava Harmon, operations manager for Aloha Coffee Company.
The Palestine bakery struggled to keep up with demand from the large volume of orders.
“FedEx brought U-Haul trucks and lined them on the street because we had so many orders going out,” Harmon said.
Dickens said she is pleased with the new store’s sales and the Greenville community’s enthusiasm for the products.
“People are just so excited about having it back,” Dickens said. “It makes me get chills when people are so happy.”
Eilenberger first baked and sold bread through the Butternut Bread Company, but fruitcakes became the family’s focus in the early 1900s when other bread bakeries opened in Palestine.
Eilenberger’s traditional family recipe for fruitcake, and their knack for adapting to the times, are still the bakery’s recipe for success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.