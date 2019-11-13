With the mercury dropping suddenly this week, Texans were reminded of how fickle Mother Nature can be.
Meteorologist Monique Sellers with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth told the Herald-Press Wednesday that record low temperatures, some dating back as far as 1911, were broken in the Waco and Dallas areas this week.
Temperatures plummeted into the twenties Monday and Tuesday, bringing East Texas its coldest week of the year – and among the coldest on record. Still, Sellers said, the chill is not entirely unexpected.
“This type of weather isn’t atypical for this time of year,” she said. “We start to see colder weather push into the area around October and November every year.”
The suddenness of the weather change, however, and the fact that it was the coldest it’s been so far this year is what has caught residents off guard, she said.
Unfortunately for typically warm-blooded Texans, Sellers warns the cold weather will be with us until at least the end of the week.
“There’s another, smaller cold front expected by tomorrow,” she said. “By the beginning of next week, though, we should see temperatures rise up into the 60’s, and maybe even the 70’s.”
Although it’s not something typically thought of during the warmer months, Sellers said Texans should be preparing for cold weather in September and October; when temperatures are often in the 90’s.
“I know it’s easy to forget,” she said. “With the drastic and sudden way Texas weather changes, though, it’s really a best practice.”
The National Fire Protection Agency says fires are common during the first cold snap of the season, and has released some tips to help avoid catastrophe.
1. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
2. Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
3. Never use your oven to heat your home.
4. Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
5. Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
6. Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
7. Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
8. Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.