The Palestine City Council held a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Friday to canvass the runoff election between District 5 council member Dana Gooslby and Mitchell Jordan, a former council member for District 2, for mayor.
With a 10 vote differential between Goolsby and Jordan of 631 for Goolsby and 621 for Jordan, Jordan submitted the paperwork Thursday, June 17 requesting a recount.
Following the rules and guidelines of the state election laws, Friday's canvass of the election was a provisional declaration. Mayor Steve Presley explained that if the vote count stays the same after the recount, then the original canvass will stand and the election will be validated.
City secretary and Interim Manager Teresa Herrera reported that a manual count, per the request of Jordan, has been set for 1 p.m. Monday, June 21 at the Anderson County Annex. Presley estimated the count will take approximately two or three hours. The outcome of that count will determine who the new mayor of Palestine is. An announcement will be made at the completion of the count and the results will be posted on the city web site at www.cityofpalestinetx.com.
If the count should be different, even by one vote, another special meeting will be called for the council to canvass and certify the votes.
“Mrs. Herrera has checked with the Secretary of State on everything we are doing to make sure we are following every regulation exactly as the way it is within state law, to make sure everything is good,” Presley said.
