Where one door closes, another opens.
Red Fire Grille owner Rona Lacey announced Wednesday the restaurant will close Sunday.
“I am closing this chapter of my life and moving on,” Lacey said through social media. “We thank all of you for your loyal patronage and support.”
An hour later, Mary Jean Mollard, owner of The Redlands, where Red Fire Grille is located, announced on social media a new restaurant, Queen St Grille, will open in the same spot, with the same staff.
“Best regards, Rona Jean Lacey, in your next chapter,” she said.
“On behalf of Redlands Hotel, we are so sorry to hear the news about Red Fire Grille. Rona Jean Lacey and her team have added so much to our guests' experiences, and created many memories for our locals.
“Because I want to keep the dining experience alive at the hotel, I have decided to open Queen St Grille in the same location, same staff.”
Mollard said she will happily honor any outstanding gift certificates and come up with a plan for existing memberships.
Mollard said she hopes for a “smooth transition between the closing and reopening.” On Wednesday, she was still wrapping up many of the details, including menu, hours of operation and when Queen St Grille would open. Mollard hopes the information is public by the end of the week.
Follow the new restaurant on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/QueenStGrille/
