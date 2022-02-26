Anderson County donors blew the top off of the Salvation Army’s 2021 Red Kettle Campaign, giving roughly $48,000 in one month. The total exceeds last year’s high of $36,000 by $12,000 and allows the Army’s Palestine Service Unit to significantly expand relief services.
The First Resource Center on North Sycamore Street is now broadening relief to area residents through its utility bill program, temporary housing for families displaced by fires, and support for programs at Rock Bottom Ranch.
The fundraising campaign started on Black Friday and involved more than 120 volunteers who rang the bell for a total of 884 hours at Walmart, Lowe’s, Kroger, and Brookshires seven days a week until Christmas Eve. Many volunteers signed up independently for the two-hour shifts, while other volunteers who helped also belong to the David Barnard State Farm Agency, Bois D’ Arc Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, and Evangelistic Temple.
Steve Thomas, the Salvation Army’s Divisional Director of Service Extension, said this year’s Anderson County campaign was one of the state’s most successful.
“The Red Kettle Campaign in November and December of last year yielded one of the best campaign totals of any Salvation Army Service Unit in the state of Texas,” Thomas said. “With this community support, our Palestine Service Unit is expanding its services to include emergency housing, increased support for utility bills, and direct support for those going through Rock Bottom Ranch’s Christian transitional recovery home program.”
Thomas explained that Rock Bottom Ranch’s mission aligns with the Salvation Army’s.
“The Rock Bottom Ranch program is for women who are at a critical crossroad in their lives, in need of a Christ-Centered transformation,” Thomas said. “This program aligns with our Salvation Army mission statement: ‘to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination.’”
FRC purchases $4,000 in food from the East Texas Food Bank to feed an average of 280 families a month. The nonprofit also sponsors a monthly senior food box and a monthly produce drop that is available to everyone in Anderson County.
FRC relies on a core group of volunteers who donate more than 600 service hours per year. The nonprofit receives funds for its own overhead expenses such as utilities and rent from grants and other private donations.
FRC also participates in the Feed America program to pick up food donated by Walmart, Brookshires, and Kroger to supplement staples purchased from the East Texas Food Bank.
Kurt Sohn is the new chairperson of the Salvation Army’s Palestine Service Unit. He also continues leading the First Resource Center’s board of directors, which he began in 2019. Sohn said the FRC uses almost all Red Kettle donations to serve needs in Anderson County.
“Ninety-seven percent of everything collected is available to be used in the community,” he said.
The additional funds from the successful 2021 Red Kettle campaign are already providing expanded services. The Salvation Army temporarily housed one family displaced by a house fire earlier this year and is offering relief to more residents who need help paying their electric bills.
“The program is already in flight,” Sohn said. “We are working with the local fire department and addressing the needs of people that have no one to stay with, the Salvation Army can now provide resources.”
FRC has a new mailing address, which is now shared and paid for by the Palestine Service Unit. The address is P.O. Box 4366, Palestine, Texas, 75802.
For more information about FRC visit their Facebook page. Information about the Salvation Army is available at www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.