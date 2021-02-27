When First Resource Center reopened for service Tuesday after the winter storms, 43 vehicles, representing 43 families in need, drove through to pick up and pantry staples in less than four hours.
Though Tuesday was a busy day for FRC’s volunteer staff, they’re thankful for the $36,000 donated during December’s Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army’s annual fundraiser.
More than 100 volunteers donated their time to the 2020 campaign, raising roughly $6,000 more than the previous year.
The 2019 campaign raised roughly $30,000.
The fundraising goal for both years was originally $25,000.
The campaign’s success is mostly due to participation by volunteers, who contributed more than 800 volunteer hours at Walmart, Kroger, Brookshires, and Lowe’s.
Barbara and Harold Pettit, for example, volunteered more than 60 hours a week, but the campaign’s success relies on community-wide participation.
Kurt Sohn, FRC’s Board Chairman said donors often give more when young people ring the bell.
“Whenever we had young people there, the bucket would have more money in it because of the kids being there,” Sohn said. “We encourage young people to continue participating.”
Adding a fourth location at Kroger also fueled the 2020 campaign’s success. Bell ringers collected $9,000 at Kroger alone.
FRC Director Blinda Craig, who rang the bell at Kroger, said she was amazed that many of the center’s clients gave money to the campaign when they shopped.
“Many people in need were willing to help others in need,” Craig said.
As Anderson County’s branch of the Salvation Army, FRC purchases food from the East Texas Food Bank on a shoestring budget of roughly $3,000 a month to feed about 330 families in Anderson County. Most of these funds come from donations raised during the Red Kettle Campaign.
A core group of 12 volunteers keeps the nonprofit running smoothly on a weekly basis.
First Resource Center also needs donations of $15,000 to $20,000 per year to pay utilities, rent and maintenance of its refrigerated truck. The truck picks up donations of produce and bakery items from Walmart and Brookshires each week.
In 2020, truck repairs cost more than $5,000.
“If we didn’t have some money in the bank, we’d be in a real bad place,” Sohn said.
Despite concerns, the pandemic did not interfere with fundraising, which occurred outdoors.
“No one who rang the bell actually got sick from COVID,” Sohn said. “Everybody was fine and there was no negative reaction.”
For information about the FRC, call 903-721-9270 or visit Kurt’s Campaign for First Resource Center at www.gofundme.com.
