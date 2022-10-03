Redlands Hotel hosts book signing

The Redlands Hotel will welcome historian and author Steve Allen Goen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 6 for a signing of his newest book "Passenger Trains of Texas - Missouri Pacific."
The book is 176 pages long and includes almost 200 photos of various Missouri Pacific passenger trains that once operated across Texas including many that served Palestine until Sept. 21, 1970 when the MoPac's Texas Eagle last ran thru Palestine.
Trains included in the book are the Sunshine Special, Texas Triangle, Texan, Gulf Coast Eagle, Orleanean, Valley Eagle, Pioneer, Southerner, Aztec Eagle and both the Houston and San Antonio sections of the Texas Eagle which met each morning and evening in Palestine.
Goen has been documenting the railroads of Texas since 1967 and has taken thousands of still images and miles of movie film and video from all across the state.
“This is my twelfth book featuring the railroads of Texas,” Goen said. “I'm currently doing a series on the passenger trains that once served Texas. Others in the series include the Cotton Belt, Rock Island and the Burlington Route.”
Goen has been the guest speaker at numerous museums and universities across Texas including Texas A&M, Southern Methodist University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M-Commerce, Midwestern State University, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and the Allen Public Library. He is considered one of the state's leading railroad historians, with a special interest in the Lone Star State's one time network of passenger trains.
For more information visit https://texaszephyrpublishing.com/
