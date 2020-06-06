In another sign of COVID days, Refuge of Light’s annual fundraising event will go virtual this month to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
The nonprofit hopes to raise $10,000 to help victims of child sex trafficking, ages 10 to 17. Money will go toward their shelter, food, clothing, and counseling, as well as pet therapy and an on-site school.
Formerly a 5K charity run and one-mile fun run, this year's event will go under the tag of Refuge Virtual Run and Doggie Dash. Participants may sign up to walk, run, or dash -- from anywhere or any time -- until June 17.
Mike and Norma Mullican and their daughter, Missy Zivney, opened the shelter in 2010 as a therapeutic foster home for six girls. Last year, the operation became a residential treatment center for up to 13 girls.
“Our mission is to provide a safe haven, redemptive rescue, and restoration to young girls rescued out of human trafficking,” Zivney said.
This year's Doggie Dash replaces the one-mile fun run of previous years. By inviting canines to run with their favorite humans, Refuge hopes to boost participation in what the organization is calling a fun and family-friendly event.
Volunteers had planned the annual fundraiser at the Davey Dogwood Park in March. After Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston issued quarantine orders, however, leaders postponed the event until June. With social distancing requirements still in place, they decided to run the event virtually.
Runners can track their distance with an app, such as Runkeeper, and share it and a photo with the organization through an email to info@refugeoflight.org.
The event welcomes participation from high school and college track teams. Teams are required to register by calling, but individuals are encouraged to register online.
Other events, such as the Boston Marathon, have recently made similar adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Participation in the local event requires an online registration for a general fee of $25 each, $10 for youth, and $15 per person for teams of 10 or more. Participation bags with t-shirts will be available at Davey Dogwood Park on June 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information about the race or Refuge of Light, call (903) 360-9266, or visit www.refugeoflight.org.
