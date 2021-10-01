For those planning to vote this November, Monday, Oct. 4 is the last day for you to register to vote or update your voter registration information in order to be able to cast your ballot at the polls.
There will be eight constitutional amendments on this ballot addressing topics ranging from religious freedom to taxes to judicial eligibility.
Anderson County is also hosting elections for the city of Frankston, Neches Independent School District and Westwood Independent School District.
The constitutional amendment election, as well as local school and city elections, are set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Voter registration applications are available at the Anderson County Elections Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
You may also print a voter registration application at www.votetexas.gov. Applications submitted by mail and postmarked by the deadline will be honored.
If you would like to confirm whether you are registered or not, log onto the Texas Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.tx.us/.
You’ll need on of the three combinations of information to check your status:
• Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth,
• your first and last name, date of birth and what county you reside in,
• or your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
Early voting in Texas runs Oct. 18 through October 29.
All early voting will be held at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N Mallard, Suite 103A, in Palestine.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 22.
To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years or older, sick or disabled, in jail but eligible to vote or out of the county during the early voting period and election day.
You can a print a form or request on be mailed to you. Once the form is filled out, you will need to address it and mail it to the early voting clerk in your county.
Please call the Elections Office at 903-723-7438 if you have any questions about your eligibility to vote.
