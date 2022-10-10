All eligible Texans are encouraged to register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11 to participate in the upcoming General Election Nov. 8.
Voters need at least one of the seven approved forms of photo identification to register to vote and to vote. Those include:
• Texas Driver License
• Texas Election ID certificate
• Texas Personal ID card
• Texas Handgun License
• U.S. Citizenship with photo
• U.S. Military ID card
• U.S. Passport
Register to vote or confirm your voter registration status at www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote
Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
