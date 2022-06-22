CROCKETT – Tornadoes ripped through parts of Crockett on March 21 of this year causing significant damage and loss, leaving many local businesses and residents in need of relief. The deadline to apply for property damage is July 5 and the deadline to apply for economic injury Feb. 6, 2023.
A Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened at the Crockett Civic Center on May 13 and closed at the end of business on May 26. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, however, there is still time to apply for relief.
Louise Porter, Public Information Specialist with the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance reiterated that the closing of the local Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Crockett did not mean that affected businesses and residents are too late to apply for relief.
“Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate,” Porter said. “Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.”
Texas businesses and residents who were affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 21 are eligible
“Interest rates can be as low as 2.94 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.438 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years,” Porter said.
Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, may dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Survivors can Apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
