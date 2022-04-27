AUSTIN — U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in Biden v. Texas, a case that will test the White House’s ability to set immigration policy and is currently in favor of Texas in the lower courts.
Migrant Protection Protocols is a program put in place in January 2019 under the Trump Administration. It was used to send 70,000 migrants back to Mexico before it was suspended by President Joe Biden soon after he entered office in January 2021. DHS formally announced an end to the program in June that was immediately met with legal push back.
Texas, along with the state of Missouri, claim in their lawsuit that the Biden Administration did not lawfully end the program in a way that is consistent with federal immigration laws and the Administrative Procedure Act and therefore DHS should continue implementing the program. The New-Orleans based 5th Circuit of Appeals ruled in favor of Texas in December adding that the U.S. does not have the capacity to detain all immigrants not eligible for admission while they await a hearing. The Biden Administration went before SCOTUS in the hopes of overturning that decision.
“Contiguous territory return cannot be the solution over the life of the program here,” said Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who was arguing on behalf of the federal government. “To the extent that you are concerned about how parole operates, that concern doesn't go away based on implementing MPP.”
Prelogar argued that if that was the case, every administration would be violating migrant detention law since it was enacted in 1996.
In April, the two states sued the Biden Administration after the Secretary of Homeland Security issued a memorandum terminating Migrant Protection Protocols, a former policy of the Department of Homeland Security under which certain noncitizens arriving at the southwest border were returned to Mexico while awaiting a hearing in U.S. immigration court, per court documents. The move was part of the White House’s efforts to unwind the controversial Trump-era program also known as “remain in Mexico.”
Between January 2019 and January 2021, more than 71,000 asylum seekers including children and people with disabilities were in Mexico under the program, according to Human Rights Watch data.
Chief Justice John Roberts argued that without the program, DHS would be completely overrun, even more so than it already is where bed shortages are a constant concern.
Prelogar pushed back on the idea saying that while yes, capacity continues to strangle DHS’s work, MPP is not the answer. She added that the program itself is greatly limited in who can be admitted, stating that only 6.5% of people encountered at the border have been enrolled in the program.
However, she added, capacity and parole tactics are not the central issue in the case. Instead, she argued that the lower courts erroneously interpreted the law that has kept the program going after the Biden Administration has twice tried to end it. She added that the Biden Administration had the legal authority to end the program.
“Using contiguous territory return versus releasing into the interior, I think that's ultimately a policy judgment for the secretary,” Prelogar said, adding that "the secretary should finally be allowed to put his policy decision into effect.”
“It's not as though ‘return to Mexico’ is costless; it involves an enormous investment of our diplomatic resources and our engagement with that bilateral negotiation. I think that the secretary is well justified in thinking that in light of the tremendous costs that he identified with the program, and in light of his determination that [MPP] actually detracted from other strategies and programs he thought would be more effective in stemming the tide of irregular migration, that he was well justified in making that policy determination,” she said.
Texas’ solicitor General Judd Stone argued that under federal law, border enforcement officials are required to either detain migrants or return them to Mexico. If there is limited capacity in the U.S., then they are legally obligated to return migrants to Mexico where they can wait for a hearing on their asylum cases.
While he said he knows the U.S. cannot detain all migrants – particularly as Congress only finances fewer than 40,000 detention beds – by keeping the policy in place, it means there will be fewer immigration law violations.
Advocates against the program say it sends an already vulnerable population into dangerous cities and situations while they wait, where many report being attacked, robbed and raped. Even then, very few individuals are granted refuge in the U.S.
And the hearing process itself is already greatly backed-up due to delays from the coronavirus pandemic, leaving migrants to wait months before they are able to go before a judge. A recent push by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reduce illegal immigration through zero-tolerance border security policies and monitoring has also led the state to higher numbers in detentions.
The court’s three liberal justices appeared to lean favorably toward the Biden Administration, adding that they had diplomatic concerns on how the federal government would continue to implement a policy deeply reliant on Mexico’s cooperation. Justice Elena Kagan noted that she is concerned that Mexico could change its mind or the conditions of the agreement at any time.
While Texas attorneys suggested that diplomatic relations would not be in play, Kagan pushed back questioning, "What are we supposed to do, drive truckloads of people to Mexico and leave them in Mexico?"
MPP is a separate program from Title 42, a pandemic-era emergency rule that allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers due to public health concerns related to COVID-19. Texas and the Biden Administration are also in a legal battle over the sunset of Title 42 which Texas officials say will flood the state with even more undocumented immigrants. The Biden Administration has acknowledged the likely influx of thousands of immigrants but said the rule was put in place for public health reasons that are no longer applicable. It is set to end May 23.
Texas has sued the Biden Administration at least 10 times in border-related issues and 26 times across all subject matters since Biden took office last January.
Following the hearing, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said during a press conference that he felt good at what his side presented.
“We know that the Trump administration successfully implemented this program, the numbers dropped dramatically, just like we'd expected they would. The Biden administration made no attempt to do that,” Paxton said. “This is an issue that doesn't just affect border states. It's affecting the entire country.”
