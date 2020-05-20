The Herald-Press is taking nominations for its annual Readers’ Choice Contest, where community members pick the best-of-the-best in businesses, restaurants, services, and entrepreneurship in Anderson County.
“This contest highlights our community in the best way, showcasing our local businesses that go the extra mile in delivering great customer service,” Herald-Press Publisher Jake Mienk said. “The best way we can honor these business standouts for their hard work is to let others know about them.”
The 150 categories for the coveted award include a diverse range of services and products, including best physician, firefighter, glass of iced tea, and hamburger.
“It's also a great way for members of our community to find out about new or unfamiliar businesses, restaurants, and services,” said Linda Anders, PHP advertising director. “Being new to the community myself, I can’t wait to find out who has the best Italian food.”
All nominations must be for a business in Anderson County
Entries must include at least 20 categories, and they must be legible. No photocopies, emails, or faxes will be accepted.
All results are final, as deemed by the Herald-Press.
This year's last printed ballot will appear in the Saturday, May 23 edition of the paper.
Fill it out and mail it in, or bring it to the Palestine Herald-Press offices, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Short on time? Fill it out online at www.palestineherald.com by clicking on the Readers’ Choice icon.
Deadline for nominations is Sunday, May 31.
