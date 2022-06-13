American cowboy poet, humor columnist and veterinarian Baxter Black passed away on Friday, June 10 at the age of 77.
Black wrote over 30 books of poetry, fiction – both novels and children’s literature – and commentary, selling over two million books, CDs, and DVDs.
“Baxter Black was a cowboy poet and icon known all over the world,” said Patrick T. Muldoon, a friend of Black’s. “His words and his stories gave those of us who live this cowboy life permission to celebrate it. As a performer he was unparalleled. For those who were blessed to get to meet and know him they found a warm engaging soul. Baxter Black the performer was larger than life but so was the man.”
Black was born in the Brooklyn Navel Hospital in Brooklyn, NY but grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
In high school, Black became the Future Farmers of America president, the senior class president and lettered in wrestling one year. He began riding bulls in rodeos while in high school and continued riding throughout college.
He received his undergraduate degree at New Mexico State University and completed veterinary school at Colorado State University, graduating in 1969.
He was a practicing veterinarian from 1969 to 1982, specializing in large animals, such as cows and horses.
During the last two years of his veterinary career, Black gained popularity through public speaking with over 250 appearances. After this, his career as a poet began.
Black also hosted the public television series Baxter Black and Friends. He wrote a column, spoke on the radio and had shot segments on RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel.
He and his wife, Cindy Lou, resided in Benson, Arizona, where they had no cell phone, television or fax machine.
In late 2021, Black retired from writing and speaking engagements due to health problems. He entered hospice care in January.
Muldoon said that he and Black both shared a love of the poetry. He shared the self-penned poem “Facing Backwards” as a tribute to his friend.
Facing Backwards
Someday when life's runs over
And my old saddle sits alone
As we gather for last goodbye
Tie em rearward heading home
Pick a horse that I would saddle
In a place where roots run deep
Lace my boots up in the stirrups
Before you lay me down to sleep
Lead me off to sounds of pipers
Play old songs to mark that way
Put my ashes in my best boots
And ride with me one more day
Send me off as kings and warriors
Aboard bold ponies no one rides
Then please send me to Valhalla
From these sacred countrysides
For old cowhands and old poets
As they take their last good run
Aboard a horse without his rider
Heading west neath setting sun
PT Muldoon ©2017
