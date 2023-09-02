Longtime Bralys employee, Elbert “Sheeney” Grimes, age 88, of Palestine passed away this week.
He was born on April 2, 1935, in Palestine to Welton Devoy Grimes and Ida Christine Graves Grimes.
Grimes worked with five generations of the Braly family. He started out working at Franklin Hardware which later became Bralys Builders Supply in 1954, back before forklifts, when they did everything by hand.
“I’ve known Sheeney since he was in high school and working with my dad at Bralys,” said Margie Braly. “He was always loyal and hardworking, both at our store and his own store. He was such a gentlemen. I remember when I would close up at night, he would always stay to walk me to my car even though it was after hours. He will certainly be missed by all.”
It was also around this time that Grimes worked for the Palestine Herald-Press as a route driver, delivering papers.
He married the late Venita Dee Rogers-Grimes and the couple had two children. They were later blessed with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Grimes owned his own hardware store, Grimes Hardware, which he operated for 18 years, while his wife ran Grimes Sewing Center. The couple eventually sold their businesses, and Grimes went to work for another local lumber/hardware store for eight years before heading back to Bralys, where he worked until he retired in 2017 to care for his wife.
After Venita passed away, Grimes started helping out at Bralys on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He would go to the Post Office, mail packages, make the daily bank run and help prepare the statements every month.
Grimes is well thought of by owners Stephen and Vicki Braly, family and staff.
“I’ve known Sheeney my entire life, from the time I was born, he has been around this store,” said Stephen Braly. “He cared about the customers, always provided personal service, and was always a pleasure to work with. He was just simply a great man. I am lucky to have known him.”
“He has been a permanent fixture in this store for as long as I can remember,” Vicki said. “In the 90s, I remember him with that pocket protector on, helping customers at the old store. He, Gene Arnette and John Dorman were a trio! If you ever shopped at our old location, you know all three of these men.”
Vicki said what she will miss the most is when Grimes came through the front door of the store every Tuesday and Thursday.
“He was as glad to see us as we were to see him,” she said. “I would always try to stop what I was doing and give him a hug. I would say ‘Well, how ya doing today?’ And he would say, “Better now,’ and flash that big grin. It always made my day better too.”
Their sons, Sam and Reed, also grew up working alongside Grimes.
“Throughout my 21 years of life, I’ve watched Mr. Grimes work at the store and touch many people’s lives,” said Sam Braly. “One great thing I can say about this great man is I’ve never seen him do anyone wrong or talk bad about someone. You will be dearly missed!”
“Since I was young I can remember Mr. Grimes making Bralys a better place for employees and customers,” said Reed Braly. “Mr. Grimes, a loyal hard working man, will be remembered forever.
In total, Grimes worked for Bralys approximately 50 years, but because of his associations with the store over the years and working there up until his death, Vicki said he has known every person that has worked at Bralys for 70 years.
“Even if they didn't work with him, they all know his legend,” she said.
His loyalty and work ethic were something everyone should aspire to.
According to Vicki, when Grimes was in the hospital, he told them at check in that he had to be at work Tuesday.
“And after not saying much for days in the hospital, he hold his son he needed to get the statements out....and he was right, it was the end of the month. He passed away that night,” Vicki said, adding. “Thank you, Mr. Grimes for your unwavering dedication to this business and for all the joy you spread at Bralys. You will never be forgotten.”
Outside of work, Grimes loved his family and being outdoors. His enjoyed hobbies included fishing and wood working.
He and his late wife were members of Southside Baptist Church.
Grimes requested his body be donated to science.
A Memorial for Grimes will be held at a later date.
