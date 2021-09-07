This Saturday, on the 20 anniversary of 9/11, Palestine will honor those who died tragically in the attack on the twin towers in New York, the Pentagon and Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, the veterans' organizations of Palestine will remember the first responders who “selflessly gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and honor the work of our community’s first responders” with a program at Reagan Park, pavilion #2.
“The Vietnam Veterans of American #991, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 63, the American Legion Post 85 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8924 are especially proud of the work our police, sheriff’s deputies and emergency management personnel do to keep our community safe,” said Susan Poole, program coordinator. “Come celebrate our heroes with us.”
First responders, from firefighters to EMT’s, and the public are invited out for this program. There will be refreshments and special activities.
Poole said law enforcement and emergency rescue vehicles will be on display for the public and representatives of all of our local emergency personnel will be present for the event.
This will be a two-hour event.
For more information call Susan Poole at 904-724-6276.
