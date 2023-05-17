Remembering local peace officers

Anderson County Law Enforcement honored Peace Officers Memorial Day with a special ceremony Monday, May 15.
The ceremony was held at the Peace Officers Monument located at Avenue A and Oak Street.
Sheriff Rudy Flores gave opening remarks, praising the role of law enforcement in the community with emphasis on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice by giving their life for the community.
The local Vietnam Veterans Dogwood Chapter #991 provided a 21 gun salute and flag raising.
The name of each officer killed in the line of duty in Anderson County was read aloud to honor their sacrifice.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
