An iconic leader in the Black community, former Justice of the Peace, Carl Davis passed away Friday, Dec. 23.
Davis served 22 years as Anderson County justice of the peace for Precinct 2. Commissioner Pct. 2 Rashad Q. Mims remembers working along side Davis.
“He was respected among the people of Anderson County for his dedication and service to a job and he did it with fairness and loyalty to his profession and the people he served,” Mims said. “He will be greatly missed. His leadership and friendship will not be forgotten.”
When Davis retired in November 2021, he said he just knew it was time to retire and no one thing caused him to decide to step down.
Judge O’Neal Hunt, who served as JP for Pct 2 before Davis, and was also friends with Davis’ dad was the one who suggested Davis put his name on the appointment list to replace him. He assured Davis that his recommendation would carry weight with the commissioners. Davis did not get the appointment but a disappointed Davis did not give up on the idea of becoming JP.
He ran in the next election in 1998. Davis took office in 1999 and for the next 22 years Davis never had an opponent. Davis said the job was rewarding in so many ways and it was a privilege to serve the community for 22 years as JP. His motto while in office was “Everyone gets the same justice whether you have five cents or a million dollars.” Davis said he “never asked for or took any campaign contributions” and believed that “if you don’t take those contribution you will never feel like you owe anyone a favor.”
Davis was born in Palestine and attended Frederick Douglas Grade School, Lincoln Jr. High and A.M. Story High School before graduating from Palestine High School in 1968. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on the aircraft carrier Ticonderogo and later in the National Guard.
He returned to Palestine to live after his military service, married in 1972 and had three children.
He earned two bachelor degrees from University of Texas at Tyler and completed other work at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.
County Judge Robert Johnston said “Davis served Anderson County for 22 years with respect and dedication to the office.
“It was my honor to get to serve with him for 10 of those years,” Johnston said. “He will be missed by all that knew him.”
Funeral arrangements are pending at McCoy Funeral Home.
