World War II veteran and Palestine businessman Frank Haynes McMullen, 93, of Palestine, passed away Monday, Dec. 7 at his residence surrounded by family.
Frank lived an amazing and honorable life. His memory will be carried on by many, including John and Kimberly Wisener, close friends of Frank who took over McMullen Tax Services from him.
“On Sunday, Kimberly took donuts by Frank’s home for his family and to see him, while they visited he told her, ‘Take care of my business and take care of my people,’ John said.
John has many fond memories of Frank, who he felt was “like a grandfather to him.”
“Mr. Frank was a man who always believed in the words of a man,” John said. “He was of the generation in which a man's word was his bond and his handshake was his contract. There has been an outpouring of comments from our community in which people have said 'he's the nicest man I ever met.' This is a tribute to the man who worked almost to the day of his death helping others with their bookkeeping needs. His death leaves a void for all of us. Our 3 p.m. coffee time will always be 'his time' as everyone stops for coffee at 3 p.m.”
According to John, Frank’s favorite restaurants were Little Mexico and Cotton Patch.
“One beef enchilada with crackers and a ribeye were his go to items on the menus.”
Frank was born Aug. 8, 1927 to Thomas Wood McMullen and Janie Aline Haynes McMullen at a logging camp, where he grew up, in Nancy, Texas in Angelina County, where his father was office and commissary manager. His mother worked at home.
He joined the Navy just one month after turning 17. During WW II, he was on the staff of Admiral Donald Jackson in the Pacific Theater serving as a signal man on a tank landing ship. The admiral commanded all the amphibious vehicles used in the war.
As a signal man, Frank spent four months at Pearl Harbor and then went to Saipan, Guam, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan.
He was then sent to China, where he spent a year, before heading to the Aleutian Islands, and then Long Beach.
The witness of a historical moment, Frank was sitting on the bridge of the USS Jason when Howard Hughes flew the Spruce Goose, the largest sea plan ever built. That plane now sits in an Oregon museum.
Before discharge, Frank spent time on a Navacata, a gasoline tanker based in Kodiak, Alaska.
After leaving the Navy, McMullen attended Baylor University. Then he worked at Texas Foundries in Lufkin, before traveling to Oklahoma City to train for Social Security work.
He then worked in Lafayette, Louisiana for two years, followed by two years in Houston, where he became supervisor.
He was transferred to Palestine Oct. 1, 1965 to the first social security office in Palestine. He would see the office relocate twice: once to the north side of the courthouse square and later to the spot where Village Seafood now stands.
Just before retirement, he was transferred to Dallas, but he and his wife still kept their home in Palestine. When the opportunity came to retire early, Frank jumped on it and returned to East Texas.
Not one to rest on his laurels, Frank took a job with the prison system, working with commissary accounts for 11 years. That's when he started doing tax returns on the side.
After a while, Frank quit the prison job and opened his own business; McMullen Tax Services, doing book keeping and tax returns. He spent 31 years doing tax returns. One year, he completed more than 900 returns, a personal record.
When he started, Frank did tax returns by hand, long-form and, finally, finished with computers.
A high-tech nonagenarian, Frank still used computers, social media, texted friends and family, and enjoyed phone and computer games.
As a surviving WWII veteran, Frank was honored to receive a trip, paid in full by Brookshire's, to visit the U.S. Capitol, where he dined in the Capitol building and visited memorials. He was also honored for his service.
“Frank really enjoyed that trip,” John said. “We talked about it often, in fact, we were there for the big send off and when he came back home.”
Frank turned 93 in August surrounded by his friends and family at Salmon Lake Park in Grapeland for the special occasion.
Married twice in his life, Frank had two daughters, three step-children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was also very active and supportive of his church. According to John, Frank came from the builder generation and had a builder’s mentality, he was also supportive of progress and building new things, especially church building projects.
Although he stopped doing tax returns a few years back, he still does bookkeeping for three small businesses until his death.
Funeral services will be held at 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Southside Baptist Church with John Wisener and Budd Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Houston Cemetery under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home. The family requests safe social distancing during visitation and services. Masks will not be required but encouraged if presenting cold like symptoms.
