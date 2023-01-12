Rep. Cody Harris and his family

Rep. Cody Harris with his wife and children at the Texas State Capitol. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) was surrounded by his wife and children as he was sworn into the Texas House of Representatives for his third term in office.

“I took the oath to ‘faithfully execute the duties of the office of a member of the House of Representatives’ and ‘to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this state, so help me God,’” Harris said. “I take very seriously the responsibility you have entrusted in me to keep Texas strong by fighting for our conservative values and I’m excited for the session to get rolling. I am deeply honored by the trust you’ve placed in me to be your voice at the Texas Capitol again this session. Team Harris works for you, so please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Rep. Cody Harris and his staff
Rep. Harris with staff members Jeff Carlson, Chief of Staff; Amy French, District Director; Robert Moncada, Legislative Director; and Harrison Salter, Legislative Intern.

