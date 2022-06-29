State Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) is urging recent high school graduates, along with current college students, to take part in the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program. The state program helps students complete their baccalaureate degree while participating in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps at civilian colleges.
Harris will nominate a House District 8 constituent for the program for the 2022-23 academic year. The award amount will be up to $10,000 but is subject to change based on available funding and will vary by student.
Legislators have the opportunity on an annual basis to appoint one student for the TASSP.
Harris' office will accept and review applications and make a selection by the beginning of August. Eligible students may submit their resume, application and a cover letter to Harris detailing their interest in the ROTC and the scholarship.
To apply a student must be on track to graduate, have graduated high school and complete the curriculum requirements of the Distinguished Level of Achievement Plan or the International Baccalaureate Program; have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale; achieve college readiness score on the SAT of 1070 or ACT of 23; and be ranked in the top one-third of the prospective graduating class.
For more information and requirements or to apply, please email cody.harris@house.texas.gov.
Harris represents House District 8 which currently includes Freestone, Hill, Anderson and Navarro counties.
He is the vice chair of the Natural Resources committee, co-chair of the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas Advisory committee, co-chair of the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund Advisory committee and was appointed by Governor Abbott to the Southwestern States Water Commission. Harris also serves on the Calendars and Transportation committees.
Harris and his family reside in Palestine.
