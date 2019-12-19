A federal government consumer site has given Legacy at Town Creek, formerly Cartmell Home for the Aged, poor marks for delivering care to its residents. Overall, Medicare.gov gives Legacy a rating of one out of five stars.
The substandard consumer rating could suggest serious problems at the skilled nursing facility, and its 160 Medicare-licensed beds, as well as underlying deficiencies that could jeopardize the home's license to provide care to the elderly. Cartmell was sold to Southwest Long Term Care in March of 2018.
The former Cartmell nursing home had served as Palestine's premier facility for more than 70 years. When Cartmell changed ownership, members of its board vowed to continue the home's high quality of care.
The “much below average” rating is based on three categories. The first two categories, health inspection and staffing, received two out of five stars, or “below average.” In quality measures, the rating was even lower – just one star out of five, or “much below average.”
In the nursing home industry, low ratings often indicate poor management. Administrator Larry Beltran, who took over management of the facility in 2018, left the job earlier this year. Since then, at least one other manager has served the nursing home.
Cartmell Home for the Aged still owns and operates Windermere at Cartmell. Calls to Cartmell from the Herald-Press were not returned on Thursday. The Herald-Press will continue to follow this story.
