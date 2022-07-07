AUSTIN — A report released Wednesday shows that law enforcement responding to the Uvalde shooting last month missed several chances to possibly slow the gunman.
The report is from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center, or ALERRT, at Texas State University.
An 18-year old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, through an unlocked back door on May 24 and opened fire into two fourth-grade classrooms, killing 19 students and two teachers. Seventy-seven minutes passed before officers breached the door and killed the suspect.
State law enforcement agents have called the response an “abject failure.”
The report, which focused on the first phase of the active-shooter response, provided a detailed timeline from the time the suspect crashed his car until he was shot, and compares first responders’ actions to what ALERRT trains responders to do.
The report noted major failures prior to the gunman entering the building and in law enforcement’s response once he was in the classrooms.
One of the greatest failures, according to the report, was the lack of immediate action.
“While we do not have definitive information at this point, it is possible that some of the people who died during this event could have been saved if they had received more rapid medical care,” the report said.
BEFORE ENTERING THE BUILDING
Prior to entering the school, the gunman crashed his car and shot at two individuals who worked at the funeral home across the street. A school law enforcement official apparently drove through the school parking lot at a high rate of speed and missed the gunman while he was in the parking lot.
The report suggested that had the officer slowed down or taken a different approach, such as parking on the edge of the school property and approaching by foot, they may have been able to engage with the gunman sooner and stop him before he entered the school. Those approaches are part of ALERRT’s training curriculum.
The back door of the school was also reported to be unlocked, despite school safety protocols directing all exterior doors to be locked at all times. A teacher who had the door propped open with a rock closed it but did not check to see if it was locked.
But the report suggested it was easy to compromise the integrity of the door, which had glass paneling adjacent to it, regardless of if it was locked. It noted that it appeared to be common practice for exterior doors to be propped open, a habit officials said needed to be quickly corrected.
In addition, the report said an Uvalde police officer watched the gunman while he was in the school parking lot. He awaited confirmation from a supervisor to shoot the attacker, but by the time he turned back, the gunman had already entered the building, the report said.
“The officer was justified in using deadly force to stop the attacker,” the report said. “If any of these three key issues had worked out differently, they could have stopped the tragedy that followed.”
INSIDE THE BUILDING
The report also identified three key failures within the school that could have prevented the attack from escalating.
Uvalde had protocols requiring all doors to remain locked at all times. The school was also under an active lockdown. Despite this, the gunman gained access to the building and the classroom. Investigating officers noted that it had been reported that the classroom door lock was not working.
Secondly, the report noted, two teams of officers entered the building from different directions. ALERRT teaches that a “single team should be in a single area of a building at a time.”
“Having multiple teams or splitting an existing team can create a crossfire situation. If the suspect had emerged from the classrooms, officers from both teams presumably would have opened fire, resulting in a high likelihood of officers at either end of the hallway shooting officers at the other end,” the report said.
The report also criticized the prolonged response to the shooting. ALERRT teaches that first responders’ main priority in an active-shooter situation is to first stop the killing, and then stop the dying. Safety priority is placed on victims, then officers, then the gunman, it said.
“This ordering means that we expect officers to assume risk to save innocent lives,” the report said. “Responding to an active shooter is a dangerous task. There is a chance that officers will be shot, injured or even killed while responding. This is something that every officer should be acutely aware of when they become a law enforcement officer.”
The report said that ideally, officers would have immediately returned fire on the attacker when he was shooting at them, or they should have actively approached the gunman.
“Maintaining position or even pushing forward to a better spot to deliver accurate return fire would have undoubtedly been dangerous, and there would have been a high probability that some of the officers would have been shot or even killed,” the report said. “However, the officers also would likely have been able to stop the attacker and then focus on getting immediate medical care to the wounded.”
INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE
Inconsistent timelines and changing narratives have been prevalent since the shooting occurred, frustrating members of the public and the media.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, last month sued the Texas Department of Public Safety over the agency’s lapse in allotted time to provide information.
State leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have said they continue to provide all available documents. Meanwhile, the city of Uvalde has hired a law firm to shield it from public information requests.
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was placed on leave amid criticism over the response and has since resigned from his City Council position, to which he was elected in early May.
Texas legislators continue to hold special committee meetings on the incident, with the House Special Committee promising to release a report soon. Most of that investigation has occurred behind closed doors.
Future reports from ALERRT addressing later phases of the response and incident command will come at a later date, officials said.
