In 2021, Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball team owner Mark Cuban purchased the Navarro County town of Mustang on Interstate Highway 45, with no plans on its fate at the time. Recently however, he announced his intention to use one of his Shark Tank investments to turn it into an animatronic dinosaur park.
Cuban recently told Drew Barrymore, during an interview on her show, that he hopes to turn Mustang into “Dinosaur, Texas,” with huge Jurassic Park-like figures everywhere.
According to mysanantonio.com, the idea came after he invested in Dino Don from Shark Tank. Dino Don is a robotic, life-sized dinosaur business. Owner “Dino” Don Lessem has been on dinosaur digs all over the world, consulted on the Jurassic Park movies and educated millions about the extinct beasts, according to sharktankblog.com.
According to dinodon.com, Dino Don Inc. makes the largest, most accurate and most affordable robotic dinosaurs for zoos and museums worldwide under the direction of Lessem.
Mustang was once home to a strip club, liquor store, and trailer park, according to the Dallas Morning News. Cuban said he purchased the 77-acre town to help the family of a friend who recently passed away from cancer.
Mustang originally bucked onto the market in 2017 for $4 million, though the price was eventually dropped to $2 million. What Cuban eventually paid for it is unknown.
