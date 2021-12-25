Walmart's unsold Christmas trees have found new purpose providing ecosystems in local lakes.
According to Patsy Smith, Palestine’s Director of Parks and Recreations, the city received a donation of 55 Christmas rees from Adam Harding at Walmart.
These unsold trees were placed in the city lakes to help create a natural reef.
The trees were sunken into each lake using concrete blocks to help keep them on the bottom of the lakes.
“We sunk the trees upside down as to help the limbs to flow outward to make a more natural hiding area for the fish,” Smith said. “The trees have a potential of lasting between three and five years depending on the size of the tree, before they rot and go back into the ground.”
Smith explained, the trees will provide a reef to have for nesting areas and provide shelter for smaller, younger fish to have as a hiding place to stay safe from larger fish. These trees will also allow for algae growth and will help with the ecosystem as a whole.
“We basically helped to create a whole new ecosystem in our lakes, which is something we had on our bucket list to accomplish and with the help of Adam Harding at Walmart we were able to meet this goal,” Smith said. “Special thanks to Daniel Forgia and Danny Fields for going out onto our lakes and sinking these trees for our fishermen.”
