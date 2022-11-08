Furry friends and cold beer, what could be better? On the second Thursday of every month, Fureverwood Rescue sets up a table at the Pint and Barrel Drafthouse in Palestine, where they do microchipping for $25 per pet, teach people about the importance of spaying and neutering, vaccinations, and even bring some of the dogs that they have up for adoption.
“Furevewood Rescue came about in 2021 from a need that we noticed in the community,” said co-owner and operator, Jamie Williams. “Unfortunately dog dumping is a big issue in our county and surrounding counties, as well as the lack of knowledge on microchipping and spaying and neutering. We had taken in 11 or 12 dogs, so April of last year we decided to start Fureverwood Rescue.”
Jamie and her husband Danny Williams, have a unique philosophy on dog rescue. All the dogs they take in live in their living space and are able to roam on their small farm in Oakwood. The dogs even have access to a beach-side pool that they are allowed to swim in. They also socialize the dogs, so that they don’t become secluded from other dogs, and are more ready to become part of a new family when they get adopted.
“We are a no-kill shelter,” Williams said, “So when we get pups that come in with heart worms, or a dislocated hip, we fix those issues. When dogs leave our facility, they are healthy, spayed or neutered, microchipped and ready to find new homes.”
The $25 it costs to have your pet microchipped at Paws and Pints goes toward all the expenses that it takes to keep the shelter going, whether that be food, medical expenses, or transporting the dogs to their sister facility in South Dakota, a state that has very strict dog ownership laws and a need for dogs to adopt.
“Danny and I do everything at the shelter on a completely volunteer basis,” Williams said. “Neither of us takes a salary, so all the money we make goes right back into the shelter.”
For those looking to spend more time with all the furry friends at Fureverwood, Danny and Jamie will also be signing up volunteers for the shelter. Volunteers are needed for everything from walking, to washing, to nail trimming and beyond. People of all ages are able to sign up, including kids in high school that need service hours, as well as adults looking to donate their time.
