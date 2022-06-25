The Supreme Court released its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Friday, reversing 50 years of federally-protected abortion rights. While Texas leaders issued comments that favored the state’s ability to issue laws regarding abortions, Anderson County residents shared their views on the controversial matter.
Some support individual rights to decide to continue or terminate a pregnancy on the basis of privacy and freedom of choice, while others oppose it and argue for the sanctity of unborn lives that are terminated due to abortion.
Tanya Jordan of Palestine said she faced the prospect of pregnancy or abortion after she was raped at age 16. The pregnancy disrupted Jordan’s life but she decided against the abortion at the last minute and kept the baby.
“I personally made the choice at the last minute not to do so, but I know so many women that for health reasons that an abortion was the right decision for them,” Jordan said. “I don’t ever want to say that the decision shouldn’t be there to make. My religious beliefs are against abortion but I believe in a woman’s right to choose.”
Today, Jordan is a Registered Nurse working for Sanderson Farms and a mother of four children.
McKenna Bowman, who recently graduated from University Academy, has strong opinions against laws that allow abortion. Her own family has fostered children.
“I’ve seen how beautiful that foster system is and how many lives it can positively affect without just ending a life, it can still be a solution,” Bowman said. “As someone who has known people who have had abortions and I’ve seen how they work negatively and how they’re negatively affected by it, I don’t think it’s a beautiful thing and I don’t think it really helps anybody.”
Bowman plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station, where she will study biomedical sciences and later become a physician.
Several readers responded to a post on the Herald-Press Facebook page asking them to express they felt about the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade.
Peyton Williams’ post said the decision raises concerns about maternal health.
“I'm pro-life from womb to tomb,” Williams said. “If you want fewer abortions, this ruling doesn't do that. It only means fewer legal abortions, which means more risky illegal abortions. Maternal deaths will skyrocket, kids in our already overburdened foster care system will skyrocket.
“If you're ‘pro-life’ and taking a victory lap but vote for people who are against feeding kids, against providing them healthcare, caring for mothers, adequately funding the foster care system, or for the death penalty, I'd say you're not pro-life at all.”
Brianne Campos posted on Facebook that the decision will not improve children’s quality of life.
“I’m 100% pro-life. Face value, this looks like a major win, however, as a foster parent and child advocate, I sadly know it’s not the victory it will be touted as,” Campos said. “Abortion is just one brick in a massive wall of problems, and until we get just as passionate about caring for 15 year-olds as we are for newborns, the cycle will forever continue.”
Others commented that states should be the seat of decision-making.
“The overturned ruling just means that it hands the final decision of abortion back to the states, as it should be,” said Karen Stevens Bolton.
Dana Wilson noted that many states will still allow abortions.
“It is not a Constitutional Right and the States are in control now,” Wilson said. “You can still go kill a beating heart in other states.”
Some elected leaders stated their support for the decision Friday. US senators John Cornyn (R-Houston) and Ted Cruz (R-Houston) and state representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) released statements supporting the decision. Cornyn cited the authority of each state to regulate the matter.
“This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives,” Cornyn stated in a press release.
Cruz called the decision, “Nothing short of a massive victory for life.”
In a similar statement, Harris called the decision a “historic moment” for the nation and Texas.
“Passing the Heartbeat Bill was a huge step forward and now Texas will make taking the lives of babies illegal,” Harris said.
Palestine’s Living Alternatives clinic, which provides free and confidential services to women who are pregnant, was closed Friday and did not answer phone calls.
