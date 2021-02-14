Weather conditions are already getting bad with freezing rain, sleet and icy roads in Palestine and the surrounding area. Local officials urge residents to stay off the road and take precautions as the winter storm worsens.
“We are seeing having a huge increase in weather related accidents,” Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said.
“We are currently on scene at three different accidents which are all related to the icy roads. We have worked serval others through the day. We are encouraging everyone and we want to urge people to stay off the roads.”
Road conditions throughout Anderson County are extremely hazardous at this time.
Black ice is reported on roads all over the county and emergency first responders are inundated with requests for assistance.
Texans are urged to follow the news warnings and limit driving.
"Please do not call dispatch to check road conditions. The roads are iced over everywhere and the dispatchers are overwhelmed with actual emergency calls." Sheriff Rudy Flores stated.
On Sunday, Feb. 14 meteorologists with National Weather Service in Fort Worth said they expect snowfall to begin later this evening, predicting three to six inches to fall overnight.
Temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees overnight and two or three degrees Monday night.
You are urged to stay indoors and take proper precautions to stay warm.
