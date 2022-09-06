The Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living’s Community Health Fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Court Drive Church of Christ Church, 1434 Court Drive in Palestine.
This is the first time the health fair has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Screenings will include blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, chair massages, COVID vaccines and boosters, ear exams, flue vaccines, framingham heart risk, low dose CT, memory, neuropathy, peripheral artery disease, pneumonia vaccines, skin cancer, sleep, tug test, fall risk, vision and wound screenings.
Food vendors will include Brookshire’s, Cotton Patch, Greenbrier, Subway, AgriLife Extension and William George Wholesale.
The Ross Breast Center Mobile Mammography will be performing mammograms.
The number of mammograms that can be screened in one day is limited so it is important to follow these steps to register:
• Call Ross Breast Center as early as possible at 903-606-5433.
• Choose option number three to schedule the appointment.
• Give the date and location of the event:
Thursday, Sept. 8, PRCIL Community Health Fair, Court Drive Church of Christ
1434 Court Drive in Palestine.
• Call 903-606-5300 to verify if you are in-network with Christus Trinity Mother Frances Healthcare System or call your insurance company and verify before the scheduled appointment.
• Cash payment will also be accepted – cash price day of the event is $150.
Grant assistance may be available through NET Public Health District. To inquire about assistance, call 903-593-7474 and ask for Enedina. All uninsured and underinsured must call for screening to prequalify for grant assistance through NET Public Health District prior to the event.
On the day of the event:
• Bring a Photo ID.
• Present your insurance card (if insured).
• A physician’s order is NOT required to receive a mammogram, however, a physician’s name is required for mammogram results to be mailed.
Carter BloodCare will be conducting a community blood drive. Individuals planning to donate blood need to be aware of the following basic donor guidelines:
• Must be at least 17 years of age and in good general health; there is no upper age limit
• Minimum weight of 110 pounds
• Must have completed antibiotics 24 hours after the receipt of last dose
• Donor may take blood pressure medication and have no cardiovascular symptoms
• Donor may take cholesterol medication
• Diabetics may donate if controlled by oral medication and diet
This event is being sponsored by Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, ACCESS and Court Drive Church of Christ.
For more information or to register as a donor, contact PRCIL, 903-729-7505.
