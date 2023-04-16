The Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living’s Community Health Fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Court Drive Church of Christ located at 1434 Court Drive in Palestine.
“We are proud to host our 19th Community Health Fair,” said Susan Dorsey, PRCIL Deputy Director. “The event targets our unserved and underserved community members but everyone is welcome. This is an outreach effort that is free to all attendees.”
Screenings will include blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, chair massages, COVID vaccines and boosters, ear exams, framingham heart risk, low dose CT, memory, neuropathy, peripheral artery disease, pulse ox and heart rate, skin cancer, sleep, tug test, fall risk, vision, wound screenings and more.
Also available this year will be a non-invasive six-lead EKG. KardiaMobile 6L uses clinically validated EKG and FDA approved technology to give an accurate analysis of heart rhythm.
Food vendors will include Applebee's Grill & Bar, Asian City, Chili's Grill & Bar, Cotton Patch, Dairy Queen, Prontos Gyros & Pizza, Subway Store Palestine Plaza and Taqueria Mi Rancho.
The Ross Breast Center Mobile Mammography will be performing mammograms.
Follow these steps to register:
• Call Ross Breast Center at 903-606-5433.
• Choose option number three to schedule the appointment.
• Give the date and location of the event: Thursday, April 20, PRCIL Community Health Fair, Court Drive Church of Christ 1434 Court Drive in Palestine.
• Call 903-606-5300 to verify if you are in-network with Christus Trinity Mother Frances Healthcare System or call your insurance company and verify before the scheduled appointment.
• Cash payment will also be accepted – Please call 903-606-5433 option 3 for cash pricing quote.
Grant assistance may be available through NET Public Health District. To inquire about assistance, call 903-593-7474 and ask for Enedina or Arnetta. All uninsured and underinsured must call for screening to prequalify for grant assistance through NET Public Health District prior to the event.
On the day of the event:
• Bring a Photo ID.
• Present your insurance card (if insured).
• A physician’s order is NOT required to receive a mammogram, however, a physician’s name is required for mammogram results to be mailed.
Carter BloodCare will be conducting a community blood drive. Individuals planning to donate blood need to be aware of the following basic donor guidelines:
• Must be at least 17 years of age and in good general health; there is no upper age limit
• Minimum weight of 110 pounds
• Must have completed antibiotics 24 hours after the receipt of last dose
• Donor may take blood pressure medication and have no cardiovascular symptoms
• Donor may take cholesterol medication
• Diabetics may donate if controlled by oral medication and diet
This event is being sponsored by Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, ACCESS, Palestine Regional Medical Center and Court Drive Church of Christ.
For more information or to register as a donor, contact PRCIL at 903-729-7505.
