Veterans Day is the day set aside to officially celebrate the service of all United States military veterans. In keeping with that tradition, many restaurants and organizations honor them with specials on Nov. 11. While some businesses will offer free or discounted meals without giving prior notice. Some large chains will also make offers, but franchisees are not always required to participate. Restaurants listed here have confirmed their participation.
Veterans Breakfast
Hosted by American Legion Post 85 and the US Army National Guard, veterans will be served breakfast from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the National Guard Armory located at 601 Armory Rd. in Palestine.
Veterans Day Fish Fry
Grapeland Senior Citizens Center, in conjunction with the Grapeland Noon Lions Club, will serve Veterans and their spouses a free fried catfish platter with all the trimmings free of charge. The public is welcome to join at $10 per plate. Grapeland Senior Citizens Center is located at 112 Church St. in Grapeland.
Little Mexico
Little Mexico will once again be offering veterans a free meal all day on Veterans Day, November 11. Little Mexico is located at 2025 West Oak Street in Palestine.
Chili’s
Chili’s will offer a free Veterans Day meal from a select menu for all veterans and active-duty military. Chili’s is located at 2210 Loop 256 in Palestine.
Applebees
Applebee's has a special Veterans Day menu that's built especially for Veterans Day and is served free of charge to veterans and active-duty military. Applebee’s is located at 2225 Loop 256 in Palestine.
Denny’s
Denny's will offer a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam to all veterans and active-duty military. Denny’s is located at 2350 W Oak St. in Palestine.
Cotton Patch Cafe
Cotton Patch will offer a full-size chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken to veterans and active-duty military. Valid military ID is required. Cotton Patch is located at 2036 Crockett Rd. in Palestine.
This list is not all-encompassing.
Many other restaurants in the area may offer free meals on Veterans Day. You can also find information on www.militarywallet.com, a website dedicated to helping the military community manage money. There you can find a comprehensive list of restaurants nationwide who offer free meals to veterans and active-duty personnel. As always, call ahead to verify participation.
