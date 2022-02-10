In an ongoing project, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is restocking wild turkeys in areas of the state without established breeding populations.
According to Matthew Symmank, a biologist with TPWD, Tuesday, Feb. 8, TPWD released 13 Rio Grande wild turkeys at Big Lake Bottom Wildlife Management area. They released another 18 on Wednesday and hope to release more on Thursday.
These turkeys were brought to Anderson County from Concho County.
Although TPWD has released turkeys at multiple sites throughout Anderson County over the years, this is the first time for them to be released at this wildlife management area.
The Rio Grande wild turkey has the largest population and the widest range of the three turkey subspecies and Eastern wild turkeys found in Texas.
According to TPWD, unregulated hunting in the 1800s greatly reduced the Rio Grande wild turkey population in Texas to about 100,000 birds by 1920.
Since then, their numbers have recovered thanks to better habitat management, restocking programs by TPWD, and partnerships with landowners and conservation groups. However, there has been a steady decline in their populations in certain regions since the 1970s, which prompted TPWD to partner with universities to study the biology and habitat requirements of the turkeys in different parts of the states.
More will be released next year.
