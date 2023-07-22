Return to the Carnegie

A grand opening for the Palestine Public Library’s new home inside the Carnegie Building at 502 N. Queen St. is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.
The library reopened to the public June 29, offering some services such as material loans while continuing to operate summer reading programs inside the Palestine Mall.
The outdoor ceremony features comments by Library Board President Rhonda Herrington, Mayor Mitchell Jordan, City Manager Teresa Herrera, Library Director Ana Sanchez and a performance by the Anderson County Community Choir.
The library closed its Palestine Mall location in April and originally set June 1 as its new opening date. The reopening was delayed due to ongoing construction, including accessible parking, walkways and entrances that meet standards required by the Americans With Disabilities Act. An elevator on the lower level provides access to the library’s main floor.
Though the library has moved back to the renovated historic building, many modern services are now available. Computer workstations, print and fax machines, WiFi service, self-check technology and a security system are already working or will soon be activated.
The Palestine Public Library has also added digital services available from its website or apps that can be installed on users’ devices. Hoopla offers digital books, audiobooks, television shows and movies; Libby offers ebooks and audiobooks; SimplyE connects users to free materials in the Texas State Library’s collection.
Fiero Code is a coding app the library is using to create a coding club among youth. Heritage Hub provides access to obituaries online, while Newsbank offers digital access to some historic articles from the Herald-Press.
“We are working on improving our online content,” Sanchez said. “Our digital collections are also important so we continue to focus on those collections to bring more to our patrons to enjoy.”
Plans to move the Palestine Public Library from the mall to the Carnegie Building started last year when the city budgeted $1.7 million for the renovation project and hired restoration architect Mark Thacker of Lindale and SCI Construction of Whitehouse.
The library has a long 170-year history that started in 1853 when city’s first lending library was established. The library opened in the Carnegie Building in 1914 after Pennsylvania steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie donated $25,000 to the city with the requirement that the library be managed by the city.
The Carnegie Building was the public library's home for roughly 70 years until the 1980s, when dreams of expanding the library’s collection and programs led to its move to the former Alamo school building on Cedar Street. Construction problems at that location led to the library’s next move to the Palestine Mall in 2011, where it operated for more than a decade.
One main difference at the new location is less space available to house the library’s extensive collection of books, DVDs, audiobooks and other materials. The former collection of almost 100,000 items was reduced to less than half that size, due to help from the community and supporting organizations.
Over the past year, members of the public have been selecting books removed from the library’s former 99,000-item collection. The project was led by the Friends of the Library, an organization that supports the library’s goals through fundraisers and other projects. Patrons who selected books to take home were invited to donate to the Friends’ organization.
Sanchez said the physical collection of 42,000 items is based on the area’s service population and helps the library maintain its state accreditation.
The Palestine Public Library’s Special Collections service, which contains rare historical documents used in genealogy research, now operates inside the Redlands Annex at 315 W. Oak St. Genealogy services are available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays by appointment. Some programs are also held inside the Annex, which offers limited seating.
Herrington said the library continues its mission of serving the community, regardless of its location.
“Our town has been blessed with people of vision, and one of those great visions for our community was to have a free library,” Herrington said. “I am so pleased that our library is a community hub. It connects people to information and connects people to people. No matter the location or the building, our library is still our library.”
For information contact the library at 903-729-4121 or visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com/158/Library.
