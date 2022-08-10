Despite being postponed due to record high temperatures, the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series Block Party event is back on track and promises to be the event of the season.
The block party is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at Rotary Park, between Spring and Main streets, and will feature The Reverb Cartel.
Based out of Houston, The Reverb Cartel brings a playlist devoted to music that everyone knows and loves according to manager/guitarist Chuck Sweeney.
“Everything we play will be immediately recognizable,” Sweeney said. “We play music that everyone knows and loves and can sing along with.”
The band focuses mainly on classic rock but promises a wide variety.
“We play mostly rock from the 70s because that’s when the best music was created,” Sweeney said. “But we play some 80s and 90s as well. Most of what you will hear is from artists like Tom Petty, the Eagles, the Doobie Brothers and Billy Joel.”
Along with a great evening of music the event will feature food truck vendors, a beer garden and raffle prizes to keep the energy high.
General Admission Tickets to the concert are $10 per person. VIP tables for up to eight guests are available featuring seating, appetizers, desserts and swag for $500 each with up front seating closer to the band. VIP ticket packages of $75 per couple are also available.
Gates to Rotary Park will open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the grass. VIP tables will be set up on streets between the Chamber office and Capital Gains Liquor.
Follow The Reverb Cartel on Instagram and Facebook. For more information on the event call 903-729-6066 or visit www.palestinechamber.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.