The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is working with Houston County law enforcement to bust a theft ring.
According to Sheriff Greg Taylor, a group of suspects stole a mini-2017 John Deere Excavator from the Anderson County Livestock Exchange Sale Barn on US 287/Highway 19 in Elkhart during the early morning hours of Aug. 27 by driving it onto a trailer.
The excavator is valued at $40,000.
Sgt. Mikey McCreight, with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the same suspects burglarized a horse ranch in Lovelady just hours later.
McCreight said four suspects took saddles, tack, firearms and other items from the ranch. The owner is offering a $5,000 reward for the identification of the suspects.
The suspects in both cases were caught on camera.
Both sheriff’s departments are working together to identify the men in video stills.
If you recognize these individuals or have any information that could help identify these suspects you are asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-729-6068, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862, Anderson County Crime Stoppers 903- 729-TIPS or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers 936-639-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
