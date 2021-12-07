Rhone Funeral Home is honoring roughly 300 veterans interred across Anderson County at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, also known as Wreaths Across America Day. The local event is conducted simultaneously at Arlington National Cemetery and funeral homes across the country.
Funeral Director and owner Ben Rhone is the program’s Anderson County coordinator. He wants to raise awareness of WAA’s mission of honoring all interred veterans around the county and teach youth the importance of military service.
Rhone wants to recruit more volunteers to participate in the program at Rhone Memorial Chapel at 3900 South State Highway 19 in Palestine. The program currently has almost 100 volunteers, who include youth, veterans and family members, but more volunteers are needed to help the program grow.
Rhone hopes the local organization will one day lay wreaths on the 3,000 gravesites of all veterans in the county interred in hundreds of cemeteries. WAA’s goal is to eventually have every veteran across the United States honored with a wreath.
Rhone also said the purpose of WAA is also to teach youth about the importance of serving in the military.
“The main goal is to teach the younger generation,” Rhone said. “We teach them that the freedom we have today came at a price.”
The cost of each wreath is $15 and the number of wreaths laid on graves in Anderson County grows each year. The group laid 220 wreaths last year. Funding for this year’s wreaths comes from individual donors and the Kiwanis Club.
The names of each interred veteran will be said aloud during the ceremony, including those serviced at Rhone Funeral Home this year. The ceremony is especially meaningful to veterans and family members.
“We not only thank an interred veteran for their sacrifices, but also say their name aloud and keep their memory alive for family, friends and their community at a time of year when they are missed the most,” Rhone said. “As long as we say their names they’re still alive in our hearts.”
WAA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester and seeks to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves in thousands of cemeteries across the United States.
For information about the Dec. 18 ceremony call Rhone Funeral Home at 903-729-5001. For information about the national program visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
