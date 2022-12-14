For the seventh year running, Rhone Funeral Home will once again coordinate efforts to honor our fallen Anderson County Veterans during the Christmas season.
Beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America will honor veterans who have been laid to rest all across the country. Rhone Memorial Chapel will be the site for Anderson County to remember and honor local veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. The ceremony will include reading the name of each and every veteran aloud.
“I was watching the news about 10 years ago when I discovered Wreaths Across America,” said Ben Rhone, owner of Rhone Funeral Home. “I did some research and found out that no one in Anderson County does it, so I got us signed up. That was seven years ago. We’re working to see it grow every year.”
At this stage the volunteers assembled by Rhone lay wreaths at eight different Anderson County cemeteries. Despite the annual growth, Rhone understands that much more is needed.
“Our goal is to have every veteran included in being honored,” Rhone said. “I may never see that in my lifetime, but that is what we are working toward.”
Saturday’s ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. with refreshments for those in attendance. The ceremony will begin at noon and will include an address by guest speaker Command Sergeant Major Jason D. Featherston. At 12:45 p.m. volunteers will begin the task of laying wreaths on the graves of Anderson County veterans.
“Veterans have a huge place in my heart,” Rhone said. “In this business, when someone is laid to rest, many times their memory fades away. Heroes should never be forgotten. We hope to teach future generations the importance of honoring those veterans.”
Rhone carries that sentiment in an even larger capacity each Christmas. Along with Wreaths Across America, Rhone also sponsors an annual Stocking Stuffer drive for soldiers and veterans which wrapped up last week.
“I was worried about this year’s stocking drive because of how the economy has hit everyone,” Rhone said. “But the people of this community are absolutely amazing. It turned out to be our best year ever.”
Rhone will begin distributing the stockings to local veterans and shipping some to various military bases next week.
The public is invited to attend Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony at Rhone Funeral Home located at 3900 S. State Highway 19 in Palestine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.