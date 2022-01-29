AUSTIN — A new study by Rice University students and faculty found that Black and Hispanic Texans died from COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate during the pandemic when compared to their white counterparts.
The study, published in Scientific Reports last week, adds to a growing list of reports that highlight how the pandemic disproportionately impacted Americans of color and further sheds light on racial disparities within the country. While several studies have noticed this trend nationally, the Rice study focused on Texas.
“Decades of research indicate that communities with higher populations of racial minorities historically have experienced higher burdens from a large range of disasters. These burdens included higher morbidity and less successful recoveries from natural disasters. We hypothesize that these patterns extend to the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the study.
Researchers looked to see how COVID-19 impacted communities of color based on economic burden impact as a result of deaths from the disease and air quality levels.
Because state data does not provide the race of those who die from COVID, the study took Texas’s 50 most populous counties and analyzed those with high rates of COVID deaths and those that have more non-white residents. It found that for every 1% increase in minority population, counties saw a 16.02 increase in cases per 100,000 people and for every 1% increase in a county's minority representation, counties saw a 0.28 increase in death count per 100,000 people. It also found that as much as 18.33% of the variation in COVID-19 death rates among counties can be attributed to racial/ethnic makeup.
“Our findings suggest that ethnic and racial minorities in Texas are suffering a disproportionate fraction of the economic costs associated with COVID-19-related mortality,” the report said.
In addition, the study found that when looking at the economic impact of loss of life, a higher rate of death in the Black and Hispanic population resulted in a disproportionate economic impact in those communities.
When studying Harris County, which has COVID deaths broken down by race, this was found to be especially true.
For example, about 45% of the county’s population is white, but white residents bore just 24% of the economic burden of COVID-19 deaths while Hispanic people who make up almost 33% of the population shouldered 45% of losses. But the difference could be most seen in Black communities, where Black residents account for about 15% of the population and bore almost one fourth of the burden.
The study also found that local air quality did not have a statistical impact to correlate air quality and COVID-19 deaths.
Lead author of the study Annie Xu, a junior majoring in civil and environmental engineering, said in a release that the numbers showed Blacks and Hispanics experienced more losses than would be expected based on their age-specific shares of the population of Harris County, Asians experienced roughly what would be expected, and whites experienced fewer losses than would be expected.
“Our results indicate that the economic costs of COVID-19 fall more heavily on [communities of color], suggesting that the fallout of COVID-19 exacerbates an existing, unequal racial distribution of wealth,” the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.