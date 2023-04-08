Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Anderson and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 900 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 13.3 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3 feet on 01/20/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&