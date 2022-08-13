Rising cost of living has Texas student forgoing college degrees

AUSTIN — The rising cost of living in the state’s largest cities may be deterring students from attending universities, state higher education officials said.
Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller told Texas lawmakers in the House Higher Education Committee on Wednesday that rising costs have students second guessing the benefits of an education beyond high school.
“When we're having these conversations about affordability in college costs, we primarily focus on issues around tuition and fees, but at our public colleges and universities, other costs of room and board, food, transportation, other expenses are actually a much larger and a faster growing part of the cost of attendance,” Keller said.
In Austin, for example, rent has increased 48% year over year. In the Houston area, inflation rose nearly 10%. Tuition and fees, conversely rose 2.3% on average, Keller said.
“So really the driver where a lot of families are feeling like the cost of higher education may feel like it's out of reach, it’s been more on these other costs,” he said. “And that continues to influence students' decisions about whether they're going to participate in higher education and whether they continue to enroll.”
Texas public colleges and universities continue to struggle to see pre-pandemic enrollment levels. In 2019, 161,540 recent high school graduates enrolled in public two- or four-year institutions. In 2020, that dropped to approximately 138,300 and to 137,500 in 2021, state data shows.
In previous testimony, Keller said the gap in enrollment is growing among students in marginalized communities who succeeded in high school and secured automatic admission but declined the option of attending college.
In order to flip this, Keller said his department is working to change the narrative on the benefits of receiving a degree beyond high school, such as the increasing need to have some sort of credential to obtain a higher paying job.
Keller added that lack of enrollment could become an economic problem as research shows that by 2030, more than 60% of jobs across Texas will require education and training beyond high school diplomas, and that nearly all new jobs created in the state require some education and training beyond high school.
“From the students perspective, they're gonna need to consider living expenses, housing, transportation, other costs, sometimes like even child care costs, as well as tuition and fees, then the income that's lost during the time they spend in school,” he said.
Keller also said he is also working with public institutions to offer degrees in shorter time spans so students are able to receive degrees without having to commit to living in expensive cities without a significant income over a long period of time, as well as ensuring that the cost of obtaining a degree does not outweigh one’s ability to pay back loans based on industry standard salaries.
He said the agency is also working to better inform students of available financial assistance.
“We do need to do a much better job of letting students know here are the range of opportunities available in Texas, here are the scholarship programs that you can tap into and to engineer that warm handoff to the institutions,” Keller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.